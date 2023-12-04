LOADING ERROR LOADING

Fox News’ live broadcast of Donald Trump’s speech at a campaign rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Saturday was interrupted by a fact-check from anchor Arthel Neville.

“Well, the former president finally got around to some campaign promises amid lots of cheering, as you heard,” Neville told viewers.

“Many untruths,” she pointed out.

“The 2020 election was not rigged. It was not stolen,” Neville added, countering Trump’s false claim that he won the vote against President Joe Biden.

Neville’s comment drew ire from Trump supporters on X, formerly Twitter, with one raging it was a “bullshit opinion.”

In April, Fox News reached a $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over baseless claims that were made on the conservative network that Dominion’s voting machines were manipulated to ensure Trump’s loss.

A similar defamation lawsuit from voting technology company Smartmatic — which is suing Fox Corp. for $2.7 billion — is ongoing.

Last year, Neville called on air for gun law reform following a string of mass shootings. “As we’ve said before, prayers are not enough. We have to do something. We’ve got to get the lawmakers to do something,” Neville said at the time, in contrast to pro-gun comments often made by her colleagues.