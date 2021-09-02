Fox News Host’s Cancel Culture Hypocrisy Exposed In Awkward Supercut Video

Fox News host Pete Hegseth on Wednesday lauded a Florida restaurant that is refusing to serve patrons who support US President Joe Biden.

“She’s expressing a sentiment and speaking for a lot of people,” he said of diner owner Angie Ugarte’s sign demanding that Biden supporters take their business elsewhere.

But when the shoe was on the other foot, he took the opposite view.

Hegseth was livid when Sarah Huckabee Sanders was booted from a Virginia restaurant in 2018 while she was Donald Trump’s press secretary.

“What does it say about the left that they stand in solidarity with a business that kicks out a paying customer just because of their political position?” he said at the time.

On Wednesday, he stood in solidarity with the Florida diner, declared that the ban on Biden supporters was a “guttural scream that I love my country.”

Media Matters put the two clips together: