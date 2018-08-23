Donald Trump has suggested he should be immune to impeachment because of the “great” performance of the US economy.

In an interview aired on Thursday morning, the President seemed bewildered that anyone could think he could be impeached, despite both his former campaign manager, and his personal lawyer, both being found guilty of crimes just two days before.

On Tuesday, Trump’s ex-lawyer, Michael Cohen, plead guilty to campaign finance violations, after he admitted paying “hush money” [check this?] to two women Trump is alleged to have had affairs with, in order to suppress negative publicity in the run up to the 2016 election.

The shocking events have raised speculation that Democrats could launch impeachment proceedings against the President if they win the House of Representatives this autumn during the mid-term elections.

Speaking to Fox host Ainsley Earhardt, Trump said: ”I don’t know how you can impeach somebody who’s done a great job.”