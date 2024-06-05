Fred Sirieix Gives Scathing Response To I'm A Celebrity Co-Star Nigel Farage's Election U-Turn

Fred Sirieix and Nigel Farage in I'm A Celebrity James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

The pair spent more than two weeks living together on last year’s controversial series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!, which proved to be divisive among many fans of the show due to the former UKIP leader’s presence.

Reacting to Farage’s election U-turn on Tuesday, Fred wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “I spoke at length and extensively with Nigel Farage for three weeks while in the jungle. I wanted to make my own mind up about him and his views.

“Conclusion is simple. He was very good at washing the dishes in the river but when it comes to politics he has no plan and no substance. No vision. No concrete policies. He is not interested in making the UK / the world a better place. He just rants.”

During their time in camp, Fred and Farage clashed on several occasions, particularly when the subject of politics came up.

Recalling a widely-derided Brexit campaign poster Farage endorsed in 2016, which showed a queue of migrants alongside the slogan “Breaking Point”, Fred described the image as “shameful” and accused the Reform candidate of “demonising migrants”.

A subsequent debate also saw Fred claiming that Farage had “destroyed the economy” by supporting Brexit, noting: “One thing they said during the Brexit vote is ‘we’re going to get £350 million a week that we can redirect to the NHS and build new hospitals and free care’ and all that. Never happened.”