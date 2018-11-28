As much as we love Christmas, we don’t love how large a dent all the festivities make in our wallets. But while some costs are hard to avoid (gifts, Santa’s grotto and all that food), there are plenty of ways to feel jolly in December without setting you back a load of cash.

Go Out For A Festive Wander

Mention the words “long walk” to your kids and you’ll probably be greeted with grunts and moans. But heading out for a wander is an ideal activity, not only to stay active while we’re gorging on chocolate and mince pies, but also for some time out from the festive madness that is Christmas.

Wrap up warm and see how many festive displays and Santa pop-ups you can spot while you’re out with kids – then remind them there’s a large warm hot chocolate waiting for them when they get home.

Do A Bauble Treasure Hunt

Ready to put the tree up? Turn it into a fun activity for the kids by hiding the tree decorations and baubles around the house (while they’re not looking). Give them a bag to get collecting once they’re ready on the bauble treasure hunt.

Once they’ve found all the baubles, get together to hang them on the tree – that is unless you’re a perfectionist or, like our colleague Tash, you’ve put it up already.

Go On A Christmas Lights Drive

When it gets dark, head out in your local area to see how many decorative festive light displays you can see on houses near you. Are there any extravagant ones? How would you score them out of 10?

You could also play ‘Spot The Christmas Trees’: task the kids with keeping track of the number you see while on you’re on your travels.