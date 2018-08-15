The French marketing firm Dare.Win has taken a pretty bold approach to hiring by asking that for one of its roles the interview must take place within the hugely popular video game Fortnite.

The two six month paid internships would be based within the company’s creative team in Paris and would allow interns to work with a number of brands including PlayStation, Spotify, Barcardi and YouTube.

Those wishing to apply for the role are requested to add the company’s user ID on PlayStation Network (@DarewinFr) and then they can schedule a game together from there.