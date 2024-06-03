Rishi Sunak visits Leander Rowing Club as he campaigns in Henley-on-Thames. Carl Court via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has been dealt another shattering blow after two new polls showed the Tories are heading for electoral disaster.

Both a YouGov survey for Sky News and another by the More in Common think-tank suggest Labour is on course for a landslide victory on July 4.

Both were carried out using the so-called “MRP” method, which polls a cross-section of voters in individual constituencies to produce a more accurate result.

The YouGov poll showed the Conservatives would be left with just 140 seats, down from the 365 the party won at the last general election in 2019.

By contrast, Labour would be on 420 seats, compared to the 202 MPs they got elected four and a half years ago.

The Lib Dems would also see their number of MPs soar to 48, while the SNP would slump to just 17. The Greens and Plaid Cymru would be on two seats each.

That result would hand Labour a majority of 194 - even more than they won in the 1997 New Labour landslide.

Although the More in Common poll was more positive for the Conservatives, it still suggested Labour are heading for a thumping victory.

It put Labour on 382 seats, with the Tories on 180, the SNP on 35 and the Lib Dems on 30.

If replicated on July 4, that would give Labour a majority of 114.

Luke Tryl, executive director of More in Common UK, said: “While many things could change between now and July 4, Labour is on course to win a comfortable majority, with the most Labour gains in a single election since 1945, nearly doubling their seat count compared to 2019.