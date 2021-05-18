Paul Ritter's Appearance In Friday Night Dinner Special Is 'Testament To His Courage', Says Tamsin Greig

Friday Night Dinner star Tamsin Greig has said her late co-star Paul Ritter’s appearance in an upcoming celebration of the show is a “testament to his courage”. The two actors played Jackie and Martin Goodman in all six series of the Channel 4 comedy, with Tamsin among those to pay tribute to Paul when he died earlier this month. Prior to his death, Paul filmed an appearance in an anniversary special celebrating 10 years of Friday Night Dinner, which is set to debut on Channel 4 later this month. Tamsin has admitted she tried to convince Paul not to take part in the episode due to his illness, but concluded that his involvement was a “testament” to his character.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Tamsin Greig and Paul Ritter

She said (via Metro): “I’m sure you know that very recently we lost our dear and most cherished friend Paul Ritter, who plays Martin Goodman in Friday Night Dinner. We all miss him terribly, an incredible actor, a true friend and a lovely human being. “Sadly at the time of making the documentary, Paul was pretty unwell and to be honest – and don’t tell the producers this – but I did try and persuade him not to do the interview. “But it is testament to Paul’s courage and generosity and dignity and complete lack of vanity that he wanted to participate in the documentary, to do an interview, and to really celebrate this little world that he’s been a part of and that he’s enjoyed so much over the years.” She added: “I know that Paul would all want us to sit back and laugh and enjoy this celebration of the Friday Night Dinner universe and say, as we do, in his memory, ‘Shalom’.”

Channel 4 Paul and Tamsin in character as Martin and Jackie in Friday Night Dinner