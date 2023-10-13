Wanting To Mark Friday The 13th By Watching The Classic Slasher? Here's Where To Stream It

Friday The 13th's original movie poster Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Released in 1980, the original story of Jason Voorhees and his knack for executing innocents at a deadly summer camp with a tragic past, was made by an independent studio, and was created with the intent of cashing in on the then-recent Halloween franchise.

More than 40 years later, and Friday The 13th has become one of the most instantly recognisable slasher franchises in the world, encompassing 11 sequels, a spin-off TV series and a fanbase that loves nothing more than to watch Jason’s iconic hockey mask splatter with blood.

So, if you’re hoping to take your own journey back to Camp Crystal Lake this Friday The 13th, here’s where you can watch it, as well as its many sequels.

Where can you watch Friday The 13th?

Camp Crystal Lake as depicted in Friday The 13th Moviestore/Shutterstock

Frustratingly, the original film has remained notoriously hard to pin down on streaming services.

However, while it’s not available to stream on any subscription services, the first appearance of Jason Voorhees is available to buy on platforms like Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV.

For US viewers, though, it’s available on Max (HBO’s newly-rebranded streaming service), and Paramount+.

Into the Jason-verse – Where can you watch the Friday the 13th sequels?

Jason as depicted in the eighth Friday The 13th film, Jason Takes Manhattan Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

There’s more luck with the slasher’s sequels than the original when it comes to streaming services.

While they’re also all being available to buy in the regular places, Paramount+ and MAX have a slightly differing rosters on what’s available to stream:

Friday the 13th, Part II

In the UK, the first film’s direct sequel is available on Paramount+ and Sky.

Friday the 13th, Part III

The third instalment of Jason’s bloody misadventures is also streaming on Sky and Now. Sadly, unlike its original cinematic release, it’s not available in 3D.

Friday The 13th Part III was originally released in 3D Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, A New Beginning, Jason Lives, The New Blood and Jason Takes Manhattan (yes, Jason Takes Manhattan is the film’s real name)

All of these sequels are available to stream on – you guessed it – Paramount+. Parts four through eight are also available to rent or buy from Amazon, Apple TV+, YouTube and more.

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday and Jason X

The franchise’s forays into the supernatural and the sci-fi genres are available to rent or buy on Amazon and Apple TV+ – but nowhere else.

Freddy vs. Jason

Freddy vs. Jason was released in 2003 New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock

Clash of the horror titans Freddy vs. Jason, which sees Nightmare On Elm Street’s antagonist go head to head with Friday The 13th’s villain (while murdering a good few innocents along the way, of course) is available to rent or buy on Amazon, Apple TV+, YouTube and more.

Friday The 13th (2009)

The original film was remade in 2009 Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

