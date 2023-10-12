Horror Movie Legend John Carpenter Is As Baffled By The Exorcist Sequel As You Are

Horror movie legend John Carpenter is confused as to how The Exorcist sequel has ended up being such a miss with the critics.

Reviews for the anticipated sequel to William Friedkin’s 1973 classic came savaged the film last week, earning it a 23% score on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

The new film – titled The Exorcist: Believer – was directed by David Gordon Green, with whom Carpenter previously worked with on the reboot of the Halloween trilogy.

Carpenter had his say on the reception to The Exorcist: Believer in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, admitting he’s not sure “how you can screw that up”.

He said: “I like what David did when he made the three ‘Halloweens’,” Carpenter said. “I loved number two [Halloween Kills]. Thought that was fabulous.

“I heard The Exorcist really didn’t cut it. That could be a kick-ass movie. I don’t understand how you can screw that up.”

Director John Carpenter Bobby Bank via Getty Images

While some fans went as far as suggesting that Green must have never even watched the original Exorcist — which retains an 87% score from more than 250,000 ratings on Rotten Tomatoes — the native Texan had espoused his deep love for it in multiple recent interviews.

“I had seen many horror movies, but this felt almost like a documentary,” he told Gizmodo. “It felt really authentic…So bringing a clinical authenticity to that, I thought, was important. We took that idea and translated it into our movie.”

Poor reviews for The Exorcist: Believer has not stopped its success at the box office, however, with the film debuting at number one in the UK and Ireland, with £1.6 million ($2 million), according to numbers released by Comscore.

