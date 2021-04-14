Here's Why Some Friends Fans Think Chandler Was Originally Meant To Be Gay

After 10 seasons, Friends came to a close in 2004 with one of its central couples, Chandler Bing and Monica Geller, adopting twins and moving out of New York and into the suburbs. Journalist Matt Baume, however, believes the show could have ended very differently if the creative team’s original plans for Chandler, played by Matthew Perry, had been executed. In a new video report, Baume ― who is the author of the 2015 book Defining Marriage and the host of Culture Cruise, an acclaimed YouTube series ― delves into thinly sourced but persistent reports that the creators of Friends had intended for Chandler to be a gay man, but changed him to a straight character after Matthew Perry was cast. He also breaks down a number of gay jokes ― many of them cringeworthy by modern standards ― presented in the show at the character’s expense as evidence of a defunct plot line.

NBC via Getty Images FRIENDS -- Pictured: Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing -- (Photo by Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Speculation about Chandler’s sexuality can be traced back to the show’s earliest seasons. In a 1996 interview with Entertainment Weekly during Season 2, co-creator and executive producer David Crane dismissed such arguments. “No, Chandler isn’t gay,” he said at the time. “Nor will he be gay. It’s not as if he has a choice. He either is or he isn’t. And he happens not to be.” Many fans, however, remained unconvinced. And Matthew’s co-star Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, gave credence to that theory in a 2014 interview with the Television Academy suggesting that she, too, believed the character was gay at first.

NBC via Getty Images The cast of Friends will appear in a reunion special later this year.