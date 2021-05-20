ENTERTAINMENT
20/05/2021 11:57 BST

Stephen Colbert Reveals He Was Rejected For A Part In Friends

Speaking to Friends actor Lisa Kudrow, the talk show host let slip that they were almost co-stars once upon a time.

US talk show host Stephen Colbert came *this* close to scoring a role on Friends, he revealed to cast member Lisa Kudrow.

On Wednesday night’s edition of The Light Show, the presenter recalled his audition for a one-week part.

“I got called in, auditioned on the set and everything like that,” Colbert told Lisa, who played Phoebe Buffay in the hit sitcom. “Not with anybody, with a casting director or something.

“Basically, if I got it they would have pushed me in a room and I would have started working with you guys.”

CBS
Stephen Colbert and Lisa Kudrow

Unfortunately for him, the audition went south, just like his ill-fated try-out for the role of Screech in Saved By The Bell years earlier.

“And... I didn’t get it,” Colbert said of the Friends gig. “I didn’t get it. I didn’t get it.

“I’m sure you would have remembered working with a Stephen Colbert. And, boy, did I need a gig at the time. Boy.”

Watch the interview in full here:

And the trailer for the upcoming “Friends” reunion special here:

READ MORE:

MORE: uktv nostalgia friends Stephen Colbert Lisa Kudrow

Conversations