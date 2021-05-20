US talk show host Stephen Colbert came *this* close to scoring a role on Friends, he revealed to cast member Lisa Kudrow.

On Wednesday night’s edition of The Light Show, the presenter recalled his audition for a one-week part.

“I got called in, auditioned on the set and everything like that,” Colbert told Lisa, who played Phoebe Buffay in the hit sitcom. “Not with anybody, with a casting director or something.

“Basically, if I got it they would have pushed me in a room and I would have started working with you guys.”