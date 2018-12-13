To get those taste buds going, we asked three vegan households to share what they’ll be serving up this year. From butternut, lentil, kale and mushroom Wellington to chestnuts, mushrooms, and cranberries wrapped in puff pastry – they’ve shared their recipes for you to nick in preparation for 25 December.

Skipping meat and dairy doesn’t have to make a festive meal any less tasty. In fact, vegans are often inspired to be more creative when cooking, combining delicious flavours with added extras.

“This’ll be my first Christmas as a vegan but last Christmas I was dabbling so decided to make a vegan main anyway,” Neal tells HuffPost UK. “The Wellington I made was such a hit with the omnivores that it all got eaten on the day.”

Nicola will be cooking for herself, her nine-year old son James, her husband, her dad and her grandmother this Christmas. A beetroot and horseradish soup with fresh dill will be served as a starter, before the family tuck into a butternut squash, kale and lentil Wellington for main – served with sprouts, parsnips, swede, peas, and broccoli. The roast potatoes will be cooked in vegetable oil and seasoned with a sprinkle of vegan gravy powder for a traditional savoury, beefy flavour.

For dessert, the family will tuck into vegan sweet pies with dairy-free vanilla ice cream and vegan squirty cream, along with will a blackberry panna cotta made using plant milk. “I am not a great cook but becoming vegan has inspired me to be more inventive,” she says.

You Will Need: One butternut squash, one onion, one bag of kale (black or curly), one tin of green lentils one vegetable stock pot, three portobello mushrooms, vegan butter and two rolls of ready rolled puff pastry. Serves six. 1. Peel and chop butternut into 1cm cubes, roast in a little olive oil and black pepper for 25-30 minutes, until starting to caramelise. Set aside to cool. 2. Dice and fry onion in oil, add some chopped kale and stir fry until cooked. Add a knob of vegan butter and tin of lentils. Add half a veg stock pot and splash of water. Stir to combine. Then add the butternut to the lentil and kale mix and stir to combine. Set aside to cool. 3. Slice portobello mushrooms and sauté in a little vegan butter. Set aside to cool. 4. Unroll one puff pastry and spoon the butternut mixture on to the centre in a Wellington (fat sausage) shape. Top with mushrooms. Lay second puff pastry sheet over and cut excess pastry from round edges. Seal by pressing the edges with a fork. Use excess pastry to decorate the top and paint all over with plant milk or melted vegan butter to glaze. 5. Bake at 180 for 45 minutes, depending on how fat your Wellington is. Watch to ensure it doesn’t burn.

Chestnut, Mushroom And Cranberry Roast

Catherine Oliver, 29, from London