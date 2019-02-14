Like any good parent, I’ve watched ‘Frozen’ at least 532 times. I’ve squeezed myself into a blue synthetic Elsa dress designed for 7-8 year olds, pretended the bedroom was an ice palace and fought my way out, and once came home to see my husband making dinner wearing a long blonde plait and tiara.

I’ve turned the lights out in the living room, put the disco ball on and sung (or screeched) ‘Let It Go’ at ear-splitting volume. And I’ve done the same at karaoke with a bunch of friends on a Saturday night, too, when there weren’t even any kids around. ‘Frozen’? Yeah, I dig it.

So you can imagine my high-octane excitement at the news that ‘Frozen 2’, the sequel, is coming out, after six years in the making – in November. Omg. We’ve even been treated to a two-minute teaser trailer.

