Disney has unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming Frozen sequel, and it’s a pretty intense watch.

The first-look clip does not give away much of the plot, but it does show sisters Anna and Elsa embarking on what look like some fairly epic quests.

While Elsa is seen shedding her royal clothes as she uses her ice powers to try and cross a choppy sea, she’s later joined by Anna, Kristoff and Olaf the Snowman (not to mention Sven, the reindeer) as they look out over a scenic horizon from a hilltop.