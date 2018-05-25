Breakfast Orange Juice Makes Kids 'More Likely To Be Obese' - So Should Parents Ban Fruit Juice?

Fruit juice was once considered a healthy option for kids, but increasingly advice focuses on the sugar content and the damage this can do to children’s teeth and health - so should parents be banning it altogether?

The latest study by Austrian scientists suggests that children who have orange or apple juice for breakfast are 50% more likely to be overweight, so the researchers argue parents should replace juice with a piece of fruit.

They questioned 652 13-year-olds about their diets and found those who drank fruit juice more than three times a week were 50% more likely to be overweight than those who didn’t, while those who drank water saw their obesity risk fall by 40%, according to the research published at the European Congress on Obesity in Vienna.

Hwoever, British Dietetic Association (BDA) spokesperson and paediatric dietitian Aisling Pigott, says the results shouldn’t scare parents into thinking they have to cut fruit juice out altogether.