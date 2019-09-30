NEWS
30/09/2019 10:30 BST

Fugitive Who Evaded Police For 17 Years Is Finally Tracked Down By A Drone

Song Jiang had escaped prison and was living in a cave in the mountains.

The Yongshan Police
The hideout was located on a steep hillside.

A fugitive in China who managed to avoid police for 17 years has been caught after his cave hide-out was spotted by a drone.

The 63-year-old was apprehended in his hideaway in the mountains behind his hometown in Yunnan province.

Intelligence had led police to the area a year ago, but numerous searches had failed to find any trace of the man.

The Yongshan Police
Song Jiang was serving a prison sentence for human trafficking when he escaped and went on the run 17 years ago.
The Yongshan Police
The 63-year-old has been returned to prison.

It wasn’t until a drone captured footage of blue sheeting and human rubbish around a cave that they were able to locate him.

Chinese police identified him as Song Jiang and said he had been serving a sentence for human trafficking, but escaped from prison in 2002.

He has been returned to jail, the police said on its WeChat account.

