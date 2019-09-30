Fugitive Who Evaded Police For 17 Years Is Finally Tracked Down By A Drone

A fugitive in China who managed to avoid police for 17 years has been caught after his cave hide-out was spotted by a drone.
The 63-year-old was apprehended in his hideaway in the mountains behind his hometown in Yunnan province.
Intelligence had led police to the area a year ago, but numerous searches had failed to find any trace of the man.
It wasn’t until a drone captured footage of blue sheeting and human rubbish around a cave that they were able to locate him.
Chinese police identified him as Song Jiang and said he had been serving a sentence for human trafficking, but escaped from prison in 2002.
He has been returned to jail, the police said on its WeChat account.