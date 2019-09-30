Fugitive Who Evaded Police For 17 Years Is Finally Tracked Down By A Drone

The Yongshan Police The hideout was located on a steep hillside.

A fugitive in China who managed to avoid police for 17 years has been caught after his cave hide-out was spotted by a drone.

The 63-year-old was apprehended in his hideaway in the mountains behind his hometown in Yunnan province.

Intelligence had led police to the area a year ago, but numerous searches had failed to find any trace of the man.