The 10 Funniest Kids' Jokes Of 2021, According To The Beano

Beano’s favourite kids jokes of 2021

1. Forthill Primary School: “What did the face mask say to the mouth? Let me cover for you!”

2. Greystones Primary School: “What did the teacher say to the comic lover as a punishment? There will Beano comics for you.”

3. St John the Baptist Primary School: “Where’s the best place to take a dog for a walk? Leeds.”

4. Upton Meadows Primary: “Knock knock. Who’s there? Justin. Justin who? Justin time to read Beano.”

5. Bradford Christian School: “What did Minnie change her name to when Rubi’s ‘Growth Ray’ experiment went wrong? Minnie the Shrinks!”

6. Hampton Hill Junior School: “Why did the mobile phone go for an eye test? Because it lost its contacts!”

7. Howardian Primary School: “What did the pen say to the rock? Nothing, because pens can’t talk.”

8. Uffculme Primary School: “What does a scary panda say? Bam boooooooo!”

9. Finton House School: “What is the coldest Christmas food? Pigs in blankets.”

10. Porthcawl Primary School: “Why didn’t the robber steal Bea’s sweets? Because no one would stoop that low!”