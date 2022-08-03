Life

26 Of The Funniest Tweets About Married Life

"I wish I loved anything as much as my husband loves asking me questions he could easily Google."

Relationships Reporter, HuffPost

rudi_suardi via Getty Images

Marriage is full of highs, lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between.

And somehow, the spouses of Twitter continue to find humour in the minutiae of married life – and sum it up perfectly in no more than 280 characters.

Every other week, we round up the funniest marriage tweets of the previous 14 days. Read on for 26 new relatable ones that will have you laughing in agreement.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26

Before You Go

Suggest a correction
sex and relationships Marriagefunny tweets