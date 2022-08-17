Life

25 Of The Funniest Tweets About Married Life

"Husband has an appointment at 10:10. He got in the shower at 9:54. This is why I have anxiety."

Relationships Reporter, HuffPost

triloks via Getty Images

Marriage is full of highs, lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between.

And somehow, the spouses of Twitter continue to find humor in the minutiae of married life – and sum it up perfectly in no more than 280 characters.

Every other week, we round up the funniest marriage tweets of the previous 14 days. Read on for 25 new relatable ones that will have you laughing in agreement.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction
Twittersex and relationships Marriagefunny tweets