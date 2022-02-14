The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HPUKParents on Twitter for more!
Was enjoying playing legos with my son until my wife tapped me on the shoulder and said he went outside an hour ago.— Daddy Go Fish (@daddygofish) February 9, 2022
Me: So you’re saying my Kindergartener is resourceful, thinks outside the box, & practices self-care?— Be Kind Of Witty (@bekindofwitty) February 7, 2022
Teacher: No, I’m saying he put his classmates’ coats on the floor so he could take a nap.
Me: I feel like we’re saying the same thing, no?
Apparently this is what I look like to my son.— 🤨 Lovely 🤨 (@SweetPea1636) February 10, 2022
🤨🤨🤨🤨 pic.twitter.com/dSrcdSxB6S
was showing my 3 year old how to roast a chicken; ie spreading butter, herbs, shoving lemons inside and she said “he doesn’t even know what’s going on. he’s dead.”— ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) February 6, 2022
Just heard my 4 year old say "it's time to milk the farm dog" and my 2 yo squeal "YEAH" and I better go see what they're doing— Woodfluencer (@RateMySalad) February 5, 2022
*watching Olympic ice skating*— Marissa 💛💚 (@michimama75) February 6, 2022
5, sadly: I guess no one is going to fall
My son’s first guess on Wordle is POOPY and I’m gonna need a minute to decide if I’m disappointed or proud.— Sweet Momissa (@sweetmomissa) February 8, 2022
My teen slept until 2pm. I asked him to do one chore. He’d like to know why he has to do everything.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) February 7, 2022
I’m still laughing.
Me: We’re going to a surprise party today.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) February 6, 2022
6-year-old: For me?
Me: No. It's not your birthday.
6: I know. I would be surprised.
Show me a parent who has given 2 choices for dinner & I'll show you a kid who picks something that wasn't even an option— A Bearer Of Dad News (@HomeWithPeanut) February 7, 2022
PTA: We heard you, and this year’s valentine’s exchange will be very simple— Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) February 7, 2022
Also PTA: Please pack vegan and allergy free treats, dress kids in fuchsia colors and make sure they get a tattoo of the PTA logo
I love when kids rename things. For example, my kids call snacks “nackies” and granola bars “nolas” and homemade meals “do we have anything else to eat”— Jessie (@mommajessiec) February 11, 2022
it should be 100% legal for me to throw a hatchet at the next person who knocks on my front door and wakes the baby up from a nap— Erin Ryan (@morninggloria) February 10, 2022
just a reminder that you're the parent and you're in charge. give that kid any color cup you want. lol jk don't do that you'll die— Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) February 9, 2022
“Mommy, come here, you’re not gonna like it!” is just one of the many fun ways my 4yo likes to start a conversation.— Be Kind Of Witty (@bekindofwitty) February 6, 2022
My 4yo has emerged from a different room to grab a full size broom on her own free will, and I have never had more dread as to what horrible mess awaits me in that room than now…— Michael Vogel (@MichaelVogel1) February 8, 2022
Have kids so you can get weird compliments like "You look nice in that dress, like a Saturday raisin."— AparnaRC (@Wordesse) February 8, 2022
Sacrifice your personal goals and aspirations for the joys of parenthood so one day your 5 y/o can tell you she’s not talking to you until she gets a pet ocelot.— NicholasG (@Dad_At_Law) February 9, 2022
Turns out my toddler’s only ingredient for Banana Stew is bananas, and now I understand why she rolled her eyes when I asked for the recipe— Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) February 7, 2022
5yo: guess what’s in this bag— Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) February 7, 2022
Hubs: it’s a duck
5yo: close
Hubs: a chicken
5yo: close
Hubs: I give up
5yo: it’s PLAYDOH!!
15 minutes before we were supposed to leave the house this morning I noticed that my kindergartner had a three page writing assignment that was due today.— That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) February 7, 2022
Nothing screams high quality learning like a mom standing over her child yelling at her to write faster we have to GO
Before having kids I expected to be sleep deprived for the first year, maybe two years tops. I was wrong. So so wrong.— Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) February 8, 2022
[4:30 am]— mom mom mom mom mom (@notmythirdrodeo) February 10, 2022
3: MOM! I brought you an orange golf ball!
My daughter was pissed at me this morning and threatened to tell me the Wordle answer, so obviously I'm raising a savage monster.— KJ (@IDontSpeakWhine) February 10, 2022