34 Tweets Only Sport Parents Will Really Understand

There are plenty of great reasons to sign your children up for sport. They’ll learn about teamwork, build leadership skills and develop an appreciation for physical activity.
But the youth sport world is not always fun for parents. From the extra laundry and driving to the altered meal schedules and weekends dominated by games, it can be a lot for already-exhausted mums and dads. Fortunately, they can vent about it on Twitter.
We’ve rounded up 34 relatable tweets about being a sports parent.
Let’s get married and have kids so instead of a lazy Saturday morning we can panic because a sports uniform didn’t get put in the dryer.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) February 16, 2019
People who eat dinner at 4:30PM:— Kim Bongiorno (@LetMeStart) August 1, 2019
• the elderly
• families with kids who play sports because of course all practices and games for all the kids always fall on the same nights at overlapping times in various locations all around town
Kids sports tournaments are a mix of wanting your children to win, but also hopeful they will lose so you can go home early.— No Idea: Daddy Blog (@byclintedwards) May 26, 2018
5yo kid: 42 lbs— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) May 16, 2017
5yo kid in soccer cleats who's about to step on your bare foot: 647 lbs
-science
Me: Our kids are finally at an age where we can sleep in on week-— Jessie (@mommajessiec) July 5, 2018
Youth sports: Let me stop you right there.
I've learned that 99% of being a sports parent is making noise and clapping, then repeating what more attentive parents say.— Nicole Leigh Shaw (@NicoleLeighShaw) September 18, 2016
I’m forcing my kids to play at least one year of high school sports just so they can have a number to use in passwords for the rest of their lives.— The Dad (@thedad) November 2, 2021
If you’re thinking about becoming a parent, I can’t even begin to tell you how much time and energy it will save if your kids suck at sports.— Julius Sharpe (@juliussharpe) October 2, 2021
My 6 year old daughter started soccer today, so I told her that if she gets touched by another player, to fall like someone hit her with a car.— Marcus A. Stricklin (@marcusthetoken) March 24, 2019
We paid hundreds of dollars for my kid’s sports team to play in a tournament so we could pay a gate fee to watch them.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) June 12, 2019
Having kids involved in sports is fun if you like coming home & making dinner at 10pm.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) April 27, 2018
If you’re undecided about signing your kids up for sports, do three loads of laundry before 7AM this Saturday and see how it feels.— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) October 25, 2019
I wish I had the confidence of a parent who has never played the sport yelling coaching advice to their child from the sidelines.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) July 20, 2021
Healthy Competition: Youth sports— RubMor (@QBruby) August 19, 2020
Unhealthy Competition: Youth sports parenting
Shoutout to the mom who registers her kids for youth sports just to watch them chase butterflies in the outfield.— Scary Mommy (@ScaryMommy) October 23, 2019
You are my people.
Spare a thought for all the parents who came before us that had to attend thousands of kids' sports events *WITHOUT* smart phones.— Christina Evans (@cakevans) September 23, 2018
After having children, 80% of marriage is just negotiating who's dropping off which kid at which sport.— Stabbatha Christy (@LoveNLunchmeat) May 6, 2018
I’m not mature enough to be at this kids soccer game. Too many dad’s yelling, “GREAT D!”— Marissa 💛💚 (@michimama75) September 25, 2021
Hey parents of kids in youth sports, it's Saturday, don't forget to make poor choices in public and embarrass yourselves.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) January 9, 2016
You know what would make parents feel more at ease about sitting in overcrowded bleachers at 7 AM on a Saturday? Blasting Eye of the Tiger.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) March 2, 2020
~Youth Sports
My kid has an 8am game. Gotta be there at 7. Gotta leave by 6:15. Gotta be up at 5:15. On a Saturday. Put them in sports they said. You’ll love it they said. pic.twitter.com/WyXSW1I9bB— #WeBackInside (@ReaganGomez) March 31, 2018
Cool how we spend so much money on our kids’ youth sports and then are figgin giddy when their games are cancelled.— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) September 24, 2019
I legitimately just asked another parent when the “rehearsals” are for our kids’ soccer league.— Emily McCombs (@msemilymccombs) April 10, 2021
What position is it in soccer where my kid tries to find a four leaf clover?— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) May 1, 2018
Me: *shells out a lot of money to put child on competitive sports team*— Jessie (@mommajessiec) January 15, 2019
Kid: Can you believe they gave me a free t-shirt?
I want all three of my kids to be able to be active in sports, but I’m also not a millionaire so you see my dilemma.— Sweet Momissa (@sweetmomissa) May 20, 2021
Put your kids in sports so the chaotic mad-dash to be anywhere on time isn’t just limited to school and weekdays.— Goldfish and Chicken Nuggets (@gfishandnuggets) November 10, 2018
I swear when your kid does something amazing in sports or in school or where ever, you watch that shit over & over like it’s the Superbowl😩— #WeBackInside (@ReaganGomez) March 2, 2020
Before having children, test the limits of your sanity by spending three hours trying to navigate a youth sports sign up website.— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) August 18, 2018
Have kids so when you run out of jokes abt how youth sports wreck your spirit on the weekend, you’ll get an email that this Saturday is basketball pics and your kid’s team snagged the first seed... 7AM.— MomTransparenting (@momtransparent1) January 30, 2020
Kid: *after competing in an all-day sports competition* I’m exhausted.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) November 11, 2018
Me: *sat and watched child’s all-day sports competition* You’re telling me!
Youth sports are cancelled today due to rain and now I'm worried how some parents will find an outlet for their rage issues.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) April 25, 2015
I love that cute married thing we do where we both sign our kids up for soccer & then both try to avoid being the one that stands out in the cold to watch.— Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) November 11, 2017
🎶 I would drive 500 miles— Sweet Momissa (@sweetmomissa) August 23, 2019
And I would drive 500 more
Just to be the mom who drives 1000 miles
To take their kids to sports 🎶