Parents

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

“'This is not what I meant by sharing' I yell at my kids after catching the fifth cold of the school year."

Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HPUKParents on Twitter for more!

Suggest a correction
parent voicesTwitterlife as a parentfunny tweets