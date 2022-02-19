37 Hilarious Quotes From Kids To Brighten Up Your Day

ti-ja via Getty Images

Children have a truly special way of stringing words together. So it’s only natural their parents want to document their most priceless quotes.

In 2014, mum and entrepreneur Lacey Ellis created the LittleHoots app, which helps parents log and archive their children’s funny malapropisms, one-liners and more. She shares highlights from the app on social media and in a weekly newsletter.

Below, we’ve rounded up a selection of hilarious, heartwarming and utterly strange things children have said in recent months. Visit the LittleHoots website for more funny kid quotes, as well as its line of greeting cards.