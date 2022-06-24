Pregnancy involves a whole host of symptoms that can range from serious to borderline comical.
Toward the latter end of the spectrum come the pregnancy cravings. Many expectant parents (and their partners) turn to Twitter to share the random foods and bizarre combinations they’ve found themselves suddenly wanting to devour.
We’ve rounded up some of the funniest and most relatable examples. Keep scrolling for 25 tweets about pregnancy cravings.
"Pregnancy is beautiful & natural" she typed at 4:30am, craving a Burger King Original Chicken Sandwich so badly she could kill a man.— Ash (an female) ⚪️ (@adult_mom) April 13, 2017
Weird pregnancy craving of the day: Chinese food and mashed potatoes. At the same time.— Claire Bidwell Smith (@clairebidwell) December 4, 2011
Note in breakroom next to Jello set out by pregnant co-worker: Craving everything cherry. Now hate everything cherry. Help yourself.— Jamie L. Reeves (@blondemomblog) July 16, 2009
Some pregnant women crave fruit or chocolate. My wife ate a whole rack of ribs. It was like watching a starving lion tear through a gazelle.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) November 12, 2013
Satisfying a pregnancy craving is basically an orgasmic experience. Fight me.— 3 Wild Rainbows (@wildrainbow2) February 3, 2020
Pregnancy craving-— Anecdotal Birthcontrol (@AnecdtlBrthCtrl) December 8, 2018
I have the overwhelming urge to make a beautiful angel hair pasta dish with garlic butter shrimp.
Hubs and I are both allergic to shrimp and shellfish.
The baby is trying to kill me.
So far my only weird pregnancy cravings are alcohol and being less pregnant.— Swishergirl (@Swishergirl24) November 19, 2015
Due to an unfortunate pregnancy craving, my husband and children have renamed me. I now answer to "Cheeto."— Hillary Leonard (@thehilljean) April 27, 2014
My wife: I don’t really get pregnancy cravings.— Chris Ballinger (@ballingerfamily) March 17, 2021
Also my wife: pic.twitter.com/oaginf42p8
My pregnancy cravings crazy 😩 The baby wants some of that candy from jimmy neutron— a (@Ahsotn) January 23, 2019
Rapunzul was named for the greens her mother craved in pregnancy. I used the same logic in naming my boys Slider and Margarita.— Ann Imig (@annimig) April 4, 2010
I've been a good pregnant wife though. I haven sent #husbae out on any late night craving runs.— dara mathis (@TrulyTafakari) January 25, 2016
Mostly because he would laugh at me lol
Why tf does my pregnancy craving right now have to be mint tums 🥴MINT TUMS.— kaylaaa 🍒 (@kayla_Bryant96) December 28, 2021
Pregnancy cravings:— Ohio Momma 🤱🏼🤰🏼 (@ClevelandMomma) May 27, 2019
Me: “I’ve been craving this a lot lately. Better stock up.”
*Gets home from the store and immediately stops craving the thing you just stocked up on*
With pregnancy, the more unavailable… the stronger the cravings.— Dr Chioma Nwakanma (@DrZobo) February 18, 2022
Not me craving Icheku (tamarind) by 7am and after hubby finally bought it, I gratefully patted it and went back to sleep. I’m sorry boo, it’s the availability for me🤧🤦🏽♀️.
Pregnant wife: I’m craving Rice— Violence🇬🇧 (@iamdasilva___) April 25, 2021
*5mins later*
Pregnant wife: I want Beans not Rice
Me: pic.twitter.com/0JiYdyUT9N
These pregnancy cravings got me crazy!The baby said it want vengeance— a (@Ahsotn) January 28, 2020
Me at 15 weeks: pregnancy “cravings” are just an excuse to eat whatever you want & not feel guilty— itsLeviOsa⚯͛ (@itsleviOsa934) January 31, 2019
Me at 36 weeks: if I don’t get a McDouble with no pickles & a medium fry with ketchup that has pepper in it I will give birth right the fuck now in front of god & everyone
my girl’s pregnancy cravings turned me into a uber eats delivery boy— #thePhaRaOhSreturn (@CJFLY_) September 21, 2020
I didn't realize how much I liked mango until I was standing over the sink, juice dripping down my arms, devouring one. #pregnancycraving— Carla TheBubblelush (@TheBubblelush) June 19, 2015
pregnancy craving expectation vs reality 😢 @tacobell pic.twitter.com/cy0fEVgaTd— Laura Perlongo (@LauraPerlongo) September 14, 2021
1671: midwife Jane Sharp wrote about unusual pregnancy cravings & women who have "longed to bite off a piece of their Husbands Buttocks."— Whores of Yore (@WhoresofYore) May 31, 2017
pregnant women be like— SigmaBruv (@sigmabruv) April 30, 2021
" I'm craving fried water " tf😂🤣😂
Pregnancy breakfast. Bacon and ice cream #pregnancy #pregnancycraving pic.twitter.com/uLCb6MQDBM— Savannah Grace (@Sihpromatum) August 19, 2018
I am having all the cravings today.— Anecdotal Birthcontrol (@AnecdtlBrthCtrl) December 30, 2018
I want cheetos.
And rare steak.
And poutine.
And whiskey over ice.
Don't tell my midwife about that last one.