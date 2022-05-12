Parents

30 Tweets About The Hilarious Insults Kids Come Up With

"One of my kids told me I look like ET.....when he’s sick....not just regular ET."

Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost

Elva Etienne via Getty Images

Children tend to get creative with the English language, but they don’t always use their special way with words for good. In fact, they frequently come up with some pretty brutal insults.

Nobody knows this better than parents, who often share their children’s latest burns on Twitter. If you’re in need of laughter and commiseration, we’ve rounded up 30 hilarious tweets about kid insults.

