The Funniest Tweets About Brits Getting Over Excited At The First Sign Of Sunshine

Spring is that you? After months of cold, wet and dark weather we are finally seeing the seasons shift. Say goodbye to bitterly cold evenings and hello to lighter breezy morning walks. Isn’t it crazy how a few sunny days can significantly impact your mood?

It seems like everyone is loving the sun, which is so British of us. It hasn’t even reached 20 degrees yet and we’re already excited for the days to come.

Over on Twitter, there are a lot of funny takes on the typical things Brits do at the first sign of sunshine. Beer garden, anyone?

Wankers who whip the shorts out at the first sign of a bit of sun 🌞😎 pic.twitter.com/qTiLxgtJNJ — aeffone (@aeffone) March 18, 2022

It’s days like today when the sun comes out for the first time in ages and the first signs of spring appear that you realise people who prefer winter are genuine psychopaths. — Alexander Wilson (@AlexxWilson_) March 18, 2022

what is it with brits and day drinking when an ounce of sun comes out???? (it’s me i’m day drinking in my garden) — ambs ♡ (@kittyjunhwi) March 17, 2022

spring has arrived in England, which is to say, my nose is running today — Amanda Williams (taylor's version) (@amandainengland) March 14, 2022

Honestly iconic how us Brits see the first bit of sun of the year and all we think of is a beer garden, iconic x — Gemma Pollard (@GemmaPollarddd) March 18, 2022

gets above 15 degrees in the uk and it’s immediately t short weather beer garden — jack (@thorts187) March 18, 2022

But there are also plenty of uplifting and heartwarming tweets about the glorious weather, too. Read on for all the feels.

Boy a few days of spring weather and I'm a different person — not here / Nafisa Bakkar (@NafisaBakkar) March 18, 2022

The first sign of decent sunshine and it's time to get in the garden for the yearly spruce up! 🪴👨🏼‍🌾 — Colin (@colster2310) March 17, 2022

“I suppose the best kind of spring morning is the best weather God has to offer.”

The springtime spectacle that is the cherry blossom season — is back! #springishere pic.twitter.com/FT09Spz306 — Lubna Sabir (@LubnaaSabir1) March 18, 2022

Found some spring in England today. pic.twitter.com/UKXtyIE9Et — 💙💛Marvin&Bean aren't Amused (@AmusedMarvin) March 13, 2022

The days are becoming rather pleasant in Manchester, England.

☀️ 🌼 #spring pic.twitter.com/k90JtBlDS9 — Lee Englestone 💡🧠👨‍💻🚀 (@LeeEnglestone) March 18, 2022

Good afternoon friends

Spring, lunch time earlier today. East Midlands. England. pic.twitter.com/KSTZiA7XMu — Growth Platform (@granichs) March 15, 2022

The weather just felt too nice to work inside! Soaking in the spring sunshine is an absolute vibe in london today ☀️☀️ pic.twitter.com/nMkh9tRo1s — rachelle_earwaker (@r_earwaker) March 17, 2022

Spring in the South of England vibes ☀️ This beauty is outside my home 🥳 pic.twitter.com/owo12LXYMX — Nat (@NatCrypto93) March 17, 2022

But it wouldn’t be a very British spring without some scepticism, would it?

london is giving us a little spring weather soft launch — garry (@repeattofade) March 10, 2022