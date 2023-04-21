ParentsChildrenFoodlife as a parent

34 Tweets That Prove Satan Himself Couldn't Separate Kids From Snacks

"Gave the 5yo a cuddle as he came into the kitchen – he said: 'I love you, Mummy, but get out of the way of the snacks'."

Parents editor at HuffPost UK

Ekaterina Goncharova via Getty Images

In case you hadn’t noticed, kids love snacks.

It’s not a gentle feeling of fondness, more of a full-on obsession. They wake up, they think of snacks. You’re in the shower and want five minutes of peace? Tough, provide more snacks. Low on their favourite crisps? Never step foot in this household again.

Every waking hour of theirs is spent thinking about snacks – or when their next fix will be – and for parents, it’s a never-ending battle of trying to keep the snack cupboard (or drawer) topped up and trying to reason with your child as to why they can’t have their 50th biscuit of the day.

Snacks are life – and our tiny counterparts have cottoned on quick. Here are some of the funniest and relatable tweets about kids and their affinity for the good stuff.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

29.

30.

31.

32.

33.

34.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction