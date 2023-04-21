34 Tweets That Prove Satan Himself Couldn't Separate Kids From Snacks

In case you hadn’t noticed, kids love snacks.
It’s not a gentle feeling of fondness, more of a full-on obsession. They wake up, they think of snacks. You’re in the shower and want five minutes of peace? Tough, provide more snacks. Low on their favourite crisps? Never step foot in this household again.
Every waking hour of theirs is spent thinking about snacks – or when their next fix will be – and for parents, it’s a never-ending battle of trying to keep the snack cupboard (or drawer) topped up and trying to reason with your child as to why they can’t have their 50th biscuit of the day.
Snacks are life – and our tiny counterparts have cottoned on quick. Here are some of the funniest and relatable tweets about kids and their affinity for the good stuff.
1.
7yo: “Mum, if we’re not allowed to have midnight snacks, why is there a light in the fridge?”— ටل 🧗 (@TheColonial) May 17, 2015
Best. Question. Ever. #prouddad
2.
I gave my 4yo fruit snacks at pickup and she was so excited because, "I'm going to share my gummies with brother!" 🥺— Shannon (@ShannonJCurtin) November 21, 2022
Then we got to pick up and she offered him a singular fruit snack she pulled OUT OF HER SOCK.
3.
Me: your dress is so cool, it has pockets!— Average Dad (@Average_Dad1) March 3, 2022
3yo: oh… I can put snacks in them!
This kid gets it
4.
3 hour train journey with the 7yo.— Ellie Hawkes (@elspells13) January 13, 2023
Our snack game is STRONG.#mumlife pic.twitter.com/sq2NISArSH
5.
"My belly is sad"— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) August 24, 2016
-my 4yo begging for snacks at bedtime
6.
7YO: Can I get a snack?— Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) September 22, 2022
Me: Are you feeling hungry?
7YO: You don’t need to be hungry to eat a cookie!
7.
5yo: What are u thinking about when u r quiet?— Breanne Harris (@BreannePH) March 26, 2021
Me: I think about things I need to do. I think about work. I think about things I need to do differently. I think about the future things I’m hopeful for. What do u think about?
5yo: Snacks. Mostly just snacks. pic.twitter.com/Vk7POF88p9
8.
Me: What's your favorite class in school?— Jesse Thomas (@jesset07) May 7, 2016
7yo I'm babysitting: Snack
Me too kid, me too
9.
The Hungry Hungry Caterpillar, except it’s just my 4yo having 57 snacks before breakfast.— Mediocre Mom (@MediocreMamaa) March 30, 2022
10.
My 2yo wanted a snack. I offered fruit, yogurt, cheese stick. Lacking words for category of “baked goods,” she thought hard and said slowly/ deliberately, “I want something that m a k e s c r u m b s”— Tara Fee (@TaraRFee) July 19, 2020
11.
7yo: There’s nothing better than a story and a snack.— Laura Pearson (@LauraPAuthor) December 18, 2020
12.
[snuggling on the couch]— Wendy S. (@maughammom) September 13, 2015
Me: "I need to get up."
5yo: *hugs me* "Nooo!!"
Me: "But I'm going to get snacks."
5yo: *shoves me off the couch*
13.
My 4yo was eating snacks when she realized she had to go potty.— Stay at Homies (@stayathomies) December 9, 2019
So she puts the bowl down and starts to run to bathroom. Then she stops, turns and looks at me, then the 2yo. Runs back, grabs the snacks and brings it with her.
Smart move, kid.
14.
My 3yo just sang a song to his sister called “Why Did You Eat My Snack” and it’s got a really catchy bluesy vibe so if anyone’s interested in producing it hit me up— MumInBits (@MumInBits) October 13, 2020
15.
Told my 3yo he couldn’t have a snack then found him pretending to eat from a toy dog bowl in case anyone is looking for a drama coach— One Awkward Mom (@oneawkwardmom) February 6, 2022
16.
Gave the 5yo a cuddle as he came into the kitchen - he said:— Ellie Hawkes (@elspells13) August 11, 2022
"I love you, Mummy, but get out of the way of the snacks."#mumlife
17.
Just told my 4yo son that snacks would ruin his dinner.— Cate Schlobohm (@WVUCate) February 18, 2021
He retorted with, “your dinner will ruin my snacks.”
He may be adopted, but he is mine through and through!
18.
Me: it’s time for dinner— Amber Hanson (@amberjhanson) March 10, 2022
3yo: I don’t want dinner
Me: if you don’t eat your dinner you don’t get any snacks
3yo: oh… I want dinner
19.
Me: it's a bit wet outside so I recommend wellies for everyone— Laura May Rowlands (@TillyTeacher) December 23, 2021
4yo: what does recommend mean?
Me: it means what I think is the best idea
4yo: I recommend you give us some chocolate for snacks
THE SASS
20.
Pretty sure my 3yo is just keeping me alive so I can open her fruit snacks.— Marcy G (@BunAndLeggings) November 3, 2020
21.
In her free time between snacks, my 4yo enjoys turning on lights and opening cupboard doors.— MamaFizzles (@MamaFizzles) July 20, 2017
22.
My 6yo son now locks his door and wants privacy while getting dressed, but when he needs assistance to open his fruit snacks, walking in on me in the shower is still okay.— Bre (@fullofmomsense) February 27, 2022
23.
Me: would you like an afternoon snack?— Victoria Smith (@glosswitch) November 26, 2022
7yo: yes, could you make me a buffet?
24.
2yo referred to her coat pockets as "snack holes" and this is what I shall forever call them— Rebecca Caprara (@RebeccaCaprara) February 23, 2018
25.
2yo: *knocks snacks bowl over*— cannibalcow (@cannibalcow) February 2, 2022
2yo: oh nooo!
Me: ok mister help me clean all of this up now
2yo: *starts eating snacks 1 by 1 from the floor*
26.
3yo: Can I have cheese crackers for lunch?— 🔋☀️Hannah 🐝💐 (@hannahdelight) August 5, 2018
Me: No, we're having lunch and that's an empty snack.
3yo: BUT EMPTY SNACKS ARE MY FAVORITE
To thine ownself be true.
27.
My 4yo: I never want to be not eating snacks.— Dr. Lindsay Malloy (@LMalloy) July 16, 2021
Me: pic.twitter.com/b4EYyy7jnf
28.
5yo: Mommy, who was the first person in the world? How did the world come together?— SpacedMom (@copymama) December 2, 2018
Me: Well, no one really knows for sure because no one was there, but people have theories about—
5yo: Can I have a snack?
29.
Everyday at 8am:— 🎶Tim after Tim🎶 Cooper (@T2thacoops) May 26, 2022
3yo: daddy, I need a snack
Me: what snack do you want?
3yo: fruit snacks
Me: that's an after lunch snack, you need to pick a breakfast snack
3yo throws a fit, runs to room
15min later
3yo: daddy, I'm not sad anymore
Me: Good, you want a banana?
3yo: Otay
30.
"You have snacks without me?!?!" - 4yo, on asking about a bowl on the counter.— Rebecca Hayes (@DrBeckyHayes) July 9, 2020
31.
Earlier my 2yo wanted one of these fruit snack bars that she loves but she’d already had 2.— Francesca Quinn (@FranQuinnWriter) February 26, 2022
Me: How about some strawberries?
2yo: How about some snacks.
😂 pic.twitter.com/qpbOru3w6b
32.
4yo: I'm done eating dinner.— I Just Sat Down. (@anxiouscougar) September 19, 2021
Me: Ok.
4yo: Can I have a snack?
33.
5yo [watching me eat kitkat]: CAN I HAVE SOME OF DAT— 💭 (@samthielman) November 12, 2022
me: no. I got you two snacks of your own
5yo: OKAY. CAN I HAVE SOME WATER
me: sure. here you go
5yo: CAN YOU OPEN IT FOR ME
me: sure. give me a sec
5yo: [staring at kitkat] YOU CAN PUT THAT DOWN
34.
Me: dinner is in 5mins, no more snacks!!— Tito Bandito Tarantino (@titMcGrit2) August 18, 2022
4yo son: pic.twitter.com/jOefuJw4lA