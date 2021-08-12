Life

30 Of The Funniest Tweets About Married Life

"The cashier was flirting with my husband and I'm upset cuz I thought she was gonna give us free chips or something."

Marriage is full of highs, lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between.

And somehow, the spouses of Twitter continue to find humour in the minutiae of married life and sum it up perfectly in no more than 280 characters.

Every other week, we round up the funniest marriage tweets of the previous two weeks. Read on for 30 new, relatable ones that will have you laughing in agreement.

