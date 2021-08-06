Life

30 Tweets About Packing For A Holiday That Nail The Utter Chaos

Whether you're a chronic overpacker or always forget something, you're not alone.

You are reading Anywhere But Here, our summer-long series on travel at home and abroad, serving up the information and inspiration you need.

Travel brings out different sides of our personalities, especially when it comes to packing.

For some, it highlights a tendency to forget the important things. For others, packing decisions reveal an almost delusional sense of optimism.

Whichever camp you fall into, you’re not alone. The funny folks on Twitter have shared their packing challenges, fails and musings. Below, we’ve rounded up funny and relatable tweets about packing for a trip.

