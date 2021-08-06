You are reading Anywhere But Here, our summer-long series on travel at home and abroad, serving up the information and inspiration you need.
Travel brings out different sides of our personalities, especially when it comes to packing.
For some, it highlights a tendency to forget the important things. For others, packing decisions reveal an almost delusional sense of optimism.
Whichever camp you fall into, you’re not alone. The funny folks on Twitter have shared their packing challenges, fails and musings. Below, we’ve rounded up funny and relatable tweets about packing for a trip.
ME REGULARLY: *uses the same 3 things at home*— Michael (@Home_Halfway) October 9, 2019
ME PACKING FOR VACATION: I wonder if I'll need 4 French horns or 5
packs 2 hours before leaving for a trip...— Beau Brooks (@BrooksBeau) July 25, 2014
unpacks 3 months after coming home
Welcome to your 40s where you now pack your entire medicine cabinet when going on vacation.— 🌴 Envy 🌴 (@envydatropic) May 27, 2019
Me packing for a 10-day trip: packs 30 outfits, just in case— Mo. (@TheMofeoluwa) March 7, 2020
Me at home: Wears one t-shirt for 10 days
The first 30 minutes of any road trip is spent mentally cataloging everything you forgot to pack.— MyQuestionableLife (@2questionable) June 27, 2018
me packing for a 3 day trip pic.twitter.com/HyAunKgk0B— Karen Osuna🖤 (@xokaareen) March 22, 2021
I’m packing for a trip where the weather swings from 44°-83°, pushing the boundaries of my suitcase Tetris skills.— Sarah Sweeney (@heysarahsweeney) May 27, 2021
help why do I pack to go home for Christmas like I’m about to see an ex for the first time since he dumped me instead of like I’m going to be eating cookie dough in my mom’s basement while I watch The Holiday— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) December 19, 2018
I set out a suitcase to pack for my flight later today and spotted my 3 year old crawling inside it to hide. I casually zipped it up, yelled "I'M OFF TO THE AIRPORT, EVERYBODY!", and carried it to the car. I've circled the block twice and my luggage hasn't stopped laughing. pic.twitter.com/c6XVPMtOlF— Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) June 25, 2021
My most unbreakable Christmas tradition is packing multiple workout outfits for my trip home just in case I become an entirely different person.— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) December 9, 2018
Packing 14 outfits for a 3 day trip sits right with me😌😌— мαвєℓ мυñσz🍓 (@mabelbabyy) July 5, 2021
I hate packing so much that I have a policy of under-packing on purpose if I am visiting someone whose closet probably has what mine has.— Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) May 31, 2021
Me every day: *never shits myself*— Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) May 28, 2021
Me packing underwear for a vacation: I'm going to shit myself 2-3 times a day
*packs 12 books to read on vacation*— jonny sun (@jonnysun) March 18, 2016
im gona read so much i cant wait
[1 wk later]
*opens suitcase*
*somhow has 16 unread books now*
wat the
My mom makes EXCEL SPREADSHEETS for everyone in my family when we go on vacation so they know what to pack, which is already extra enough, and today she came down and said “here are everyone’s spreadsheets, I COLOR COORDINATED them by what color reminds me of your personality”— sam (@sillllllysammi) June 27, 2018
*packing*— Possum Kingdom 🖤 (@aissalanis) July 19, 2019
I better bring this anvil with me, oh I can’t forget my wedding dress!
me packing for a 2 day trip pic.twitter.com/t20iJ2JpVy— Peter Marshall (@peterjmarshall) October 4, 2018
We’re going out of town tomorrow and I just finished packing a whole 24 hours before we‘re planning on leaving, like some kind of organized person who has their shit together. Stay tuned for my self-help book.— Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) July 1, 2021
A woman at the American Airlines gate was told to check her suitcase, so she angrily started packing her clothes into her handbag, and it was the best immersive theater I've ever seen.— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) September 3, 2018
nothing moms love more than making sure to pack a pair of shoes that's good for walking around— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) January 25, 2020
My favorite part of packing is finding all of the things around my house that haven’t been touched in YEARS but I suddenly feel I’ll need to use while I’m gone...— MomTransparenting (@momtransparent1) July 14, 2020
Packing in my 20s: Toothbrush and bikini— Mom On The Rocks (@mom_ontherocks) October 10, 2019
Packing in my 30s: Those things plus a swim suit cover up, 3 face creams, hair products to cover up postpartum hair loss, spanks, sensible shoes, and denture cream.
packing makeup is literally the number one most stressful thing about traveling am i right ladies— fuck the police (@_gumshudaa) March 22, 2018
A big part of packing up the car to go home at the end of your vacation is wondering how the hell you got all this crap to fit the first time.— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) July 10, 2020
I need a vacation just to recover from the stress of planning and packing for vacation.— Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) August 23, 2018
Going on an overnight trip without the kids— Mom On The Rocks (@mom_ontherocks) June 22, 2019
Got drunk last night and packed
All I packed was a cooler of drinks
Packing is so much easier without worrying about all the kid stuff
Normal life: I’ve been wearing the same shirt for a week— Dak (Retired) (@RidiculousDak) May 19, 2019
Packing for vacation: I’ll probably change 4x a day so 28 outfits should work
Leave for vacation in the morning so I figured while everyone was last minute packing I would organize my bin of cords.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) July 2, 2021
There are two types of people. The ones who unpack their suitcase straight after a trip and the ones who don’t unpack until they go on their next trip.— Lang Leav (@langleav) July 23, 2018
My two packing styles are:— ally (@TragicAllyHere) July 1, 2019
7 outfits and 4 pairs of underwear per day of the trip, a parka and full scuba gear “just in case,” an entire Walgreens of toiletries
Or
1 pair of ill-fitting jeans, 1 shirt, 1 sock, and toothpaste but no toothbrush because “I always pack too much”
