August bank holiday 🏖️

It’s the party one, isn’t it! That, or the last hurrah of the school hols. Either way, we all want to know how to get the most out of the late summer sun. And with August bank holiday falling on Monday August 29 in 2022, you only need to put four days in the work calendar to get another very tidy nine day break.

Book off: August 30, 31; September 1, 2

Get off: Saturday August 27 to Sunday September 4

Christmas 🎄

Christmas Day falls on a Sunday in 2022 – which – bingo! – gifts us an extra bank holiday on Tuesday December 27, after Boxing Day. With New Year’s Day also on a Sunday, you only need to book three days off work to get nine days in a row – just the kind of relaxation we could use before we get going in 2023.

Book off: December 28, 29, 30

Get off: Saturday December 24 to Sunday January 1