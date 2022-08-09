30 Funny Tweets About The Songs Kids Make Up

From their unique insults to their hilarious names for things, children frequently flex their creative muscles. Naturally, music is also fair game.
Over the years, countless parents have turned to Twitter to share the funny songs their kids make up and sing around the house. Below, we’ve rounded up 30 funny tweets about their musical originals.
My 3yo wrote a song called, My Mommy Is So High. It's my favorite song because it's about me being taller than her.— Marcy G (@BunAndLeggings) September 17, 2020
5 told me he wrote a song called “I Just Put Honey In My Hair” and turns out he wrote the song based on actual events that happened during breakfast— MumInBits (@MumInBits) August 1, 2022
My 2yo composed some songs for us on his guitar. Wife got "Mommy, I love you!" repeated 20 times.— Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) July 8, 2013
The lyrics to mine were "Daddy's CRAZY!"
If my kids wrote a song, it would be called, “Mom!” Just one word. In a round.— @love.you.memeit (@LMemeit) February 3, 2022
My 3yo made up a song called My Mommy Makes Me Happy When She Gives Me Snacks then asked me for a snack. She's really good at this.— Marcy G (@BunAndLeggings) September 3, 2020
My kids made up a song at the dinner table called “Buttcheeks on Your Farts” & I think the chorus was just Boooooobies over & over, so yeah, parenting is LIT.— The 21st Century SAHM (@21stcenturysahm) September 4, 2020
My daughter made up a song.— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) June 25, 2019
The refrain she is “people should give me more toys.”
I’m starting to think that I’m the “people” she’s singing about.
5 is singing a song she made up called “I Love It When You Cry After My Heart” so good luck to all her future suitors.— Marissa 💚💛 (@michimama75) August 1, 2021
My 4-year-old is singing a song she made up.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) April 30, 2020
The only words are "Everything's a mess and I don't care."
It's the song of our time.
I was baking with my 4-year-old and she made up a cute song about it. The song is called, "Hope You Don't Burn the Cookies... Again."— Marcy G (@BunAndLeggings) November 29, 2021
9 wrote a song called “My Mummy Has A Squishy Tummy” and he’s singing it while his brother and sister play harmonica and bongos and I seem to have unlocked an ultimate level of parenting hell— MumInBits (@MumInBits) September 14, 2021
4 just made up a song called "I'm sure I love you because I'm sure" in case you were wondering who my favorite child is today.#momlife— The Salty Mamas (@saltymamas) January 31, 2019
“My favorite song is a song I made up called ‘I Like To Make the Rules.’”— Marissa 💚💛 (@michimama75) April 28, 2022
So I guess 5 is when they master the art of being passive aggressive.
Amara just made up a song, and these are the lyrics:— Meena Harris (@meena) April 17, 2018
“Amara drinks milk; Mommy drinks wine.”
Accurate. 🤷🏽♀️
Me: Motherhood is a construct. There is nobody in this house who listens to one word that comes out of my mouth. I am walking to the Bahamas. BYE.— Hannah Grieco (@writesloud) November 22, 2019
6yo: I wrote you a song!
Me: Baby, you are brilliant and you will be famous and let's frame this and never ever leave me 💗💗💗. pic.twitter.com/kWvZHf3o8N
Kids composed a song tonight that they've titled "Fart Missile."— Val (@ValeeGrrl) March 30, 2015
If anyone wants parenting tips, don't be shy now. I'm clearly killing it.
4: I just made up a song— Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) May 31, 2021
Me: oh fun, what’s it called?
4: don’t be a bad mother
Me:
4:
Me: why... what makes you sing that?
4: ugh it’s just a song mommy
Toddler has resumed her potty strike; she even composed a new song entitled, "Pee-pee in the Potty is Never Going to Happen."— Sara (@smilely_gal) November 14, 2016
Holy hell.
“Penisy— Momsense Ensues (@momsense_ensues) October 9, 2021
Penisy
Look at my penis!”
Saturday morning song made up by my 4 year-old while dancing without pants on.
I need more coffee.
My niece is singing her favorite song, which is one she made up, called “I love comfortable blankets.”— Marissa 💚💛 (@michimama75) June 21, 2021
I am her and she is me.
The only time my kids have got along during the whole of online schooling is when they wrote a song together about never wanting to see a boy named Alex again.— Emme Reynolds (@TheEmmeReynolds) May 6, 2021
Thank you for your shittiness, random boy.
The 4 yo is really on a roll today, now singing this from a song she made up:— Meena Harris (@meena) September 13, 2020
“Black girl power is climbing a tree!
Black girl power is so much fun!”
"Wipe, wipe, wipe my bum please"— tiffany hunter (@lifeattiffanys) November 15, 2015
A little song composed by my kid 🎤💩
8 and his band The Toxic Farts wrote a song called ‘Stop Being Annoying Or I’ll Stab You In The Butt’ if anyone’s looking for a catchy tune to add to their playlist— MumInBits (@MumInBits) December 14, 2020
I laughed at a silly song my 8-year-old made up and now, 97 encores later, I realize I may have made a mistake.— The Dad (@thedad) January 11, 2022
Caught my 7yo in the shower blasting an iPad recording of himself singing a song he made up and honestly what a baller move— AsKateWouldHaveIt (@KateWouldHaveIt) March 21, 2019
4 made up a song called “Jesus makes cheese. Mommy drinks wine.” Do I collect her EGOT now or wait until the appropriate awards season?— Marissa 💚💛 (@michimama75) September 18, 2020
I am not going to last another day trying to work while an 8yo scream-sings made-up songs about buttholes in my ear.— Emily McCombs (@msemilymccombs) March 24, 2020
My 4yo would like you all to know that she’d totally go to sleep right now but she’s singing a song she just made up and can’t get into bed until she finishes it.— Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) October 11, 2020
5-year-old: Wanna hear a song I made up?— The Dad (@thedad) April 8, 2022
Me: Sure.
5-year-old: [Sings a song we’ve listened to no fewer than 600 times]