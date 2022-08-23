Little kids love to make up songs, and their parents have been known to get creative with music as well.
Whether they’re rewriting the lyrics to radio hits or coming up with their own original compositions, there’s no limit to the pure artistry parents display. And many like to share their work on Twitter.
Below, we’ve rounded up 22 funny tweets about the songs parents make up.
Here's a little song I wrote about trying to leave the house with the kids in the morning it's called "OHMYGOD WHY AREN'T YOUR SHOES ON YET" and a one and a two— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) April 8, 2021
Here’s a new baby song I just made up: “I’m a little teapot dippity doop, I don’t make any tea, only poop.”— amil (@amil) March 31, 2018
Parental Christmas Songs— Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) November 13, 2019
🎵Jingle Bells my teen smells, he won’t take a bath
🎵Dashing out the door, late again to school
🎵All I want for Christmas is my kid to brush her teeth
🎵On the first day of Christmas my kid gave to me, another stomach flu
🎵God rest you weary parents
i wrote a new song about being a parent recently.— Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) April 6, 2021
the lyrics are just me screaming while strumming only the G chord for 24 minutes.
I told my kid not to dance in the kitchen because he might get burned.— MyMomologue (@MyMomologue) July 16, 2018
I think I just wrote a hit country song.
I think I've reached peak parenthood. Tonight I made up a song about chlorine to the tune of Jolene just to get my kids to shower. Hey, it worked! @DollyParton #parenting— Tina (@mischievously11) July 30, 2022
To the tune of “Taking Care of Business”— Alexis (@lexiskeck) November 27, 2020
Taking care of babies, every day! Taking care of babies, another poop today!
REM meant for the lyrics to be Everybody Stinks so they could be every parent's bath time coercion song.— Stephanie Wyeld (@steph_the_twit) January 22, 2019
Here's a little song I wrote about living with teenagers it's called "OHMYGOD WHY DID WE EVER DECIDE TO HAVE CHILDREN" and a one and a two— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) March 7, 2022
@krissybri 😂 I made up a song called "Get Dem Fingers Out Your Mouth, Girl". There's a dance & everything. 😩— Mattie James (@themattiejames) December 20, 2014
No Sleep Till Forever— OutnumberedMother (@OutNumbMother) February 1, 2019
- if parents wrote Beastie Boys songs
Side effect of parenthood: singing made up songs about everything.— forever booing bettman (@vickyrex) February 6, 2019
Tune of Spider-Man
🎵🎶 snuggle quilt, snuggle quilt momma's got a new snuggle quilt🎵🎶
Just spontaneously composed a song called “I can’t wait till my kids go back to school.”— Kristen Mae (@AbandonPretense) July 24, 2018
I might create a full musical of all the songs I’ve made up for my kids. Highlights include “don’t put your fingers in your bumhole”, “animal torture kitchen” and “nobody wants to see your penis”. No idea why I parent through song. I like it tho.— 🟥Humbuggy🟥 (@Humbuggy1) July 19, 2022
Motherhood has enhanced my creativity for example I wrote a song titled “We Don’t Need To Scream; We Can Whisper And Make Soft Sounds”— perstephone (@StephanieFunky) July 26, 2019
To the tune of “W. A. P.”— Alexis (@lexiskeck) November 27, 2020
Now from the top, make it drop
That’s a wet ass diaper
Get a bucket and a mop,
That’s a wet ass diaper
I’m cryin, “WAH! WAH! WAH!”
That’s a wet ass diaper
Got that poopy on my butt
That’s a wet ass diaper
Every morning, while Leila starts to wake up, I sing her a special “good morning” song I made up. And every morning she responds by screaming “no” at me, pushing me away, and shoving her head back under the covers. Ahhhh... parenthood is so rewarding.— Kristina (@MorgantiK) March 20, 2019
Just sang a song I wrote for the last 15 minutes where the main lyrics is “I know there’s poop in there” motherhood is so beautiful <3— rachel (@_koalaprincess) November 20, 2020
I was feeling like being a little extra so I made up a bedtime song and performed it pretty fantastically and oh shit what have I done I'm going to be doing this every night until I die now!?!— The Salty Mamas (@saltymamas) May 29, 2019
It’s 8pm Somewhere— Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) July 26, 2021
-If moms wrote country songs
Please enjoy my new morning song that I just made up for my kid:— tiffany hunter (@lifeattiffanys) March 19, 2020
Time. to brush teeth and make beds and brush hair...
Time to do all those things as though. we. care.
I refuse to apologize to anyone for this.
>okay fine im sorry<
I'm writing a new song about being a mom:— Ohio mom of two 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ #BLM (@OhioMomoftwo) April 7, 2019
🎶🎶 Can I please get anything done without someone hanging on meeeeeeeee? 🎶🎶
Hoping is catches on...