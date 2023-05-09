ParentsTwittertravellife as a parent

35 Tweets That Perfectly Sum Up Flying With Kids

"My kids are giving all the people on this plane a hard lesson in birth control right now."

Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost

Oscar Wong via Getty Images

Air travel can be stressful enough when you’re on your own. Throw kids into the mix and the difficulty only multiples exponentially.

But so does the opportunity for humour.

Many of the hilarious parents on Twitter have shared their funny stories and musings – as well as a few vent sessions – about the experience of flying with their children.

Below, we’ve rounded up 35 particularly relatable and LOL-worthy ones.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

111.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

29.

30.

31.

32.

33.

34.

35.

Related

Twittertravellife as a parentfunny tweetsif you don't laugh you will cry
Go To Homepage
Suggest a correction