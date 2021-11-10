It’s that time of year again! With the shorter autumn days and the clocks change, darkness is coming for us earlier and earlier.
And the funny folks of Twitter are not having it. They’ve been lamenting the end of summer evenings, when 6pm felt like the start of a promising adventure. Now it feels like it’s basically midnight at 4pm.
To mourn this collective loss, we rounded up 20 funny-yet-sad tweets about how early it gets dark outside now.
hello darkness my old friend— jonny sun (@jonnysun) November 7, 2021
why are you here its 4pm
6:00 PM in the summer: The night is young! Let's stay outside for hours!— Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) October 15, 2021
6:00 PM in the fall: Well it's dark, so I guess I'll just get ready for bed now.
I love when it gets dark early because my brain is like "SAMESIES!!!"— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) January 7, 2019
Your next task is to not mention how dark it is at 5pm for the next 3 months. pic.twitter.com/bGDpb4k0Rv— Nina Parker (@MzGossipGirl) November 7, 2021
I like how the sun sets at 11 AM now.— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) November 7, 2021
I knew in theory it would get dark so early but I was still not emotionally prepared— Ella Cerón (@ellaceron) November 7, 2021
it’s real dark real early pic.twitter.com/jK2ACCT7oV— Shakira (@jodecicry) September 28, 2021
every time it's dark at like 4 pm i'm like "Earth......turn around pls"— broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) November 9, 2020
So you guys wanna tell ghost stories now that it's dark out at four fifty-five-P-M?— Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) November 16, 2015
Daylight savings, where 7 AM is now 6 AM and 5 PM is now midnight— Jessie (@mommajessiec) November 8, 2021
I like how the fact it gets dark out so early now means you don't have to leave the house after 5 PM.— Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) October 12, 2017
It is the dead of winter and it is cold and dark at 4 p.m., so I will control what I can to maintain a sense of order and purpose: I will dress to match my coats.— Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) January 14, 2019
me, on my 30th winter and clocks going back, still surprised when it gets dark before 5pm in november pic.twitter.com/h8EcasK26q— ︎joe (@jxeker) November 1, 2021
It gets dark early af now.. sneaky links can start at 6:00 p.m. now— toxic king (@777jorgeivan) November 3, 2021
Me: Ready for bed?— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) October 29, 2021
Wife: It’s 4 PM.
I love when it gets dark early coz it’s an indication to stay tf indoors n only be outside if I have to.— TRILLY 🥷🏾 (@YoungsTeflon) October 31, 2021
person: isn't it nice we got to sleep an extra hour last night? :)— Kevin Farzad (@KevinFarzad) November 4, 2019
me: you fool. you idiot. look at me. look at me in the eyes. exactly you can't because it's always dark now
i hate when it gets dark so early. it's literally 5pm and my brain is already planning to go to sleep lol— manu rios (@manuriosfdez) November 6, 2018
So the sun just sets at like 12 PM now, huh? The clock strikes noon and the sky darkens with an insect cloud in the shape of a man? The voice in the walls is getting louder and blood is running out of the faucets, and we're just supposed to get used to it? I hate daylight savings— ben jammin dis turkey fulla stuffin flores (@limitlessjest) November 11, 2020
I know it’s just the time change but nighttime just seems... nighttime-ier.— HowToBeADad (@HowToBeADad) November 6, 2020