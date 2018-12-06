Gambling Giants Agree To Stop Showing Betting Adverts During Live Matches

The UK’s biggest gambling firms have struck a deal to stop their adverts being aired during live sports shows.

The Remote Gambling Association, which includes gambling giants such as Ladbrokes, Paddy Power and Bet365, has agreed the “whistle-to-whistle” ban.

The deal will likely impact football the most, where the majority of England’s top clubs are sponsored by betting firms.

It comes after ministers voiced concerns about the amount of betting adverts on television and the wider gambling industry.

This year’s World Cup saw more than 90 minutes of gambling clips, leading anti-gambling campaigners to warn that the sporting industry is normalising it.

It also follows revelations about the rise in problem gamblers and under-age gambling, as a report from the Gambling Commission found some 430,000 Britons were classed as such.

Sport broadcasts which start before the 9pm watershed and end after that time will also be included, but horse racing will be exempt as it relies commercially on the adverts.