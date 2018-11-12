SIPA USA/PA Images Culture Secretary met with pro-gambling MPs just three weeks before a controversial decision on gambling was announced

The culture secretary held a meeting with pro-gambling MPs just three weeks before the government controversially delayed plans to crackdown on addictive fixed-odds betting machines.

Chancellor Philip Hammond announced in the Autumn Budget that the move to reduce maximum stakes for the terminals from £100 to £2 would not be enforced until October 2019, amid fears it would lead to job losses in betting shops.

The decision led to the dramatic resignation of sports minister Tracey Crouch, who had campaigned against the machines, which have been dubbed the “crack cocaine” of gambling.

But a parliamentary question submitted by Labour’s deputy leader Tom Watson revealed Jeremy Wright met pro-gambling politicians Philip Davies and Laurence Robertson just 19 days before Hammond’s announcement.