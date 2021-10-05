Game Of Thrones Prequel Unveils First Trailer, And It's Finally Made Fans Forget About Season 8

The first trailer for the new Game Of Thrones spin-off House Of The Dragon has been unveiled – and it’s sparked a big reaction from the original show’s loyal fanbase.
So much so, in fact, that many have said they’re almost (almost!) willing to put aside their feelings for Game Of Thrones’ infamous final season, which divided opinion at the time.
On Tuesday morning, the minute-long teaser clip was posted online, showing former Doctor Who star Matt Smith in action as Daemon Targaryen for the first time.
Interspersed with action from the new series, an ominous voice is heard saying: “Gods. Kings. Fire. And blood. Dreams didn’t make us kings. Dragons did.”
Shortly after the teaser made its way onto social media, it looked as though even the most cynical of Game Of Thrones fans seemed pretty won over by the footage of House Of The Dragon.
“If you think I’m going to get roped into this after the travesty that was Season 8, then you are absolutely right.,” wrote one fan, or as another put it: “Redemption is coming.”
Joining Matt Smith in the new series – set 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones – will be Emma D’Arcy, playing his sister Rhaenyra Targaryen.
Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans and Steve Toussaint will also play new characters in House Of The Dragon.
House Of The Dragon will be available to watch on the streaming service HBO Max in the US, while here in the UK, it was previously reported it will air on Sky Atlantic, with NOW subscribers also being able to watch the long-awaited spin-off.
