Game Of Thrones Prequel Unveils First Trailer, And It's Finally Made Fans Forget About Season 8

The first trailer for the new Game Of Thrones spin-off House Of The Dragon has been unveiled – and it’s sparked a big reaction from the original show’s loyal fanbase.

So much so, in fact, that many have said they’re almost (almost!) willing to put aside their feelings for Game Of Thrones’ infamous final season, which divided opinion at the time.

On Tuesday morning, the minute-long teaser clip was posted online, showing former Doctor Who star Matt Smith in action as Daemon Targaryen for the first time.

Interspersed with action from the new series, an ominous voice is heard saying: “Gods. Kings. Fire. And blood. Dreams didn’t make us kings. Dragons did.”