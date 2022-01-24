Gary Lineker Is Happy Being Single Thanks Because Dating Apps Make Him ‘Grimace’

Gary Lineker has revealed he’s not in a hurry to start dating again, admitting that the thought of using online dating apps makes him ”grimace”.

The former footballer-turned presenter has been married twice - first to Michelle Cockayne, who he shares four sons with, from 1986-2006 and then to Danielle Bux from 2006-2009.

But the 61-year-old has ruled out following in other star’s footsteps by signing up to the celebrity dating app Raya.

Gary Lineker Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images

“The thought of going on a dating app makes me grimace,” he told The Times (££). “I know there’s a celebrity one called Raya, but I’ve never been on it and I never would.

“Dating is hard enough work anyway. I just can’t imagine doing it. I don’t know how people manage it. It’s definitely not for me.

He added: “I had two wonderful marriages and now I’m single and I’m in a good place, but that might change.”

“I might need someone to change my nappies. Who knows?” he joked.

The star also said he is rarely approached by women, and when he is, it’s usually for a particular family member.

“The only time women come up to me these days is to say, ‘Ooooh, my granny loves you.’ That’s about as good as it gets,” he said.

Gary and his ex-wife Danielle Lineker pictured in 2015. Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Gary remains on good terms with his ex-wives and remains close to Danielle.

He said: “I still get fashion advice from my ex-wife. I’ve never been particularly flamboyant or edgy.

“I’ve always been kind of safe, but luckily my second wife, Danielle Bux, is very stylish and even now she guides me.”

In June last year Gary wished her a happy 42nd birthday, sharing an image of them together on social media.