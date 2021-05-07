Gary Lineker Targeted By HMRC Over £4.9m Tax Bill

Gary Lineker has become the latest high-profile figure to be targeted by HM Revenues and Customs (HMRC) over his tax affairs, a tribunal has heard. The Match Of The Day host was told that he should have been classed as an employee of the BBC and BT Sport for his presenting duties, rather than as a freelancer. HMRC is now pursuing him for £4.9 million that it claimed should have been paid on income received between 2013 and 2018. But Lineker insists all taxes were paid on the income via a partnership set up in 2012 with his ex-wife Danielle Bux and is appealing against the demand.

Marc Atkins via Getty Images Gary Lineker

It follows similar attempts by HMRC to target broadcasters including Lorraine Kelly and Kaye Adams, in which both won their cases on appeal. According to tax tribunal documents, Lineker is disputing the bill and the matter will move on to a full hearing. The presenter will be expected to argue that his partnership Gary Lineker Media (GLM) is required to funnel his income through because of the wide variety of work he does. But HMRC will claim his extensive work for BT Sport and the BBC means he should be classed as an employee for tax purposes. Sources close to the star insist his BT Sport and BBC work is only a small proportion of his overall work and the broadcasters have said previously they consider him to be a freelancer. The status means both broadcasters can avoid paying employers’ National Insurance Contributions and the outcome of the hearings could see Lineker being liable if a judge rules against him. Experts believe the total bill could amount to around £600,000 and HMRC will be able to see from its own records whether Lineker paid tax on the income being disputed. At a hearing, the taxman will need to prove that the BBC and BT Sport had control over Lineker or whether he has editorial independence. Lorraine Kelly won her own HMRC case on this basis by arguing she was a performer who had a high degree of control over her show.

Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images Lorraine Kelly