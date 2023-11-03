Gary Lineker Criticises Suella Braverman Over 'Hate March' Claim Amid Remembrance Row

Gary Lineker and Suella Braverman. Getty

Gary Lineker has waded into the row over a pro-Palestine march taking place on Armistice Day as the broadcaster criticised Suella Braverman for labelling the demonstration a “hate march”.

The former footballer appeared to back plans by pro-Palestinian demonstrators to march in central London on Saturday November 11, the anniversary of the end of the First World War.

A two-minute silence will commemorate those who lost their lives in the conflict.

Organisers of the march have insisted they will not go past the Cenotaph, where politicians and veterans will lay poppy wreaths for Remembrance Sunday the following day.

The Met Police has also made clear that protest groups do not have any plans to march on Remembrance Sunday.

Lineker, who has 8.8 million followers on X, formerly known as Twitter, took Braverman to task after she backed Rishi Sunak hitting out at “provocative” plans for pro-Palestine marches.

Braverman wrote: “I agree with the prime minister. It is entirely unacceptable to desecrate Armistice Day with a hate march through London. If it goes ahead there is an obvious risk of serious public disorder, violence and damage as well as giving offence to millions of decent British people.

“I have full confidence in the Metropolitan Police to ensure public safety and take all factors into account as they have done in similar situations in the past.”

In response, Lineker wrote: “Marching and calling for a ceasefire and peace so that more innocent children don’t get killed is not really the definition of a hate march.”

In March, Lineker became embroiled in a row with Braverman after he appeared to compare the government’s migrant crackdown to Nazi Germany.

The presenter was taken off air by the BBC, but later returned to his Match Of The Day presenting role following a boycott by top on-air talent.

The Public Order Act 1986 allows the home secretary to ban protests from certain areas if the Met believes there is a disorder risk.