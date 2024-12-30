The Gavin & Stacey finale was packed full of surprises, from the big news about Gwen’s secret relationship to the real nature of Smithy’s engagement.
As the award-winning sitcom returned for its last ever instalment, creators James Corden and Ruth Jones also managed to reintroduce a host of unexpected familiar faces, including Smithy’s sister Rudi, Nessa’s old flame Dave Coaches and all of Gavin and Smithy’s old friends from Essex.
Or, at least, almost all of them.
Yes, there was one old character who didn’t return for Smithy’s stag do, with many voicing their disappointment at Matthew Baynton’s absence from the finale.
The future Horrible Histories and Ghosts star joined Gavin & Stacey in its second season as Deano, a friend and colleague of Smithy’s.
As the show went into its final season, Deano made several more appearances, including when he joined the rest of the Essex boys for a night out in Cardiff.
When Gavin & Stacey came to an end, Matthew and James Corden even co-wrote and starred in the comedy thriller The Wrong Mans, which ran for two seasons.
Since then, he’s also appeared in The Split and the 2023 musical Wonka.
Deano wasn’t the only character who didn’t return for the finale, though.
At a screening for the Christmas Day episode, co-creator Ruth shared that another iconic character was included in an early draft of the original script, but these plans were eventually ditched as there “just wasn’t room for him”.
Some fans also pointed out that Nessa’s dad, played in the third season of Gavin & Stacey by Huw Dafydd, failed to return for his daughter’s wedding towards the end of the episode.
Gavin & Stacey: The Finale received near-unanimous praise from both fans and critics when it finally aired last week, and became the most-watched Christmas Day broadcast in 16 years.
The feature-length episode pulled in an average of 12.3 million viewers (and that’s not even including those of us who watched it on BBC iPlayer), beating the festive special from 2019 which clocked in at 11.6 million.