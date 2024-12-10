New Gavin & Stacey Finale Photos Tease Return Of An Unexpected Familiar Face

The whole Gavin & Stacey cast is back for the finale BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson

If the low-key first photo released from the much-hyped Gavin & Stacey reunion left you feeling as deflated as it did us, we’ve got something you might be interested in.

On Monday morning, the BBC unveiled a host of new photos from the Christmas Day episode, which has been billed as the last ever episode of the award-winning sitcom.

And we’re happy to say that it looks like we’re in for a raucous time.

Photos show the entire cast cutting loose at a house party fitting of the Shipmans’ infamous season three shindig back in 2009.

The Shipmans and Wests are letting their hair down in Gavin & Stacey: The Finale BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson

Nessa and Stacey, played by Ruth Jones and Joanna Page BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson

In one photo, a refreshed-looking Uncle Bryn is seen attempting the limbo, while another sees Nessa and Stacey dancing back-to-back.

And while a third snap sees James Corden and Ruth Jones’ characters collapsing onto a sofa together, it’s not immediately clear whether the two are still an item (it’s worth pointing out, perhaps, that Nessa doesn’t appear to be wearing a wedding or engagement ring, though).

Ruth Jones and James Corden ended the last Gavin & Stacey special on an epic cliffhanger BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson

We can only assume this more subdued photo depicts the following morning BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson

Meanwhile, another newly-released photo shows Steffan Rhodri in character behind the wheel – meaning Dave Coaches is back on the scene.

Intriguing, right?

Steffan Rhodri is an unexpected addition to Gavin & Stacey: The Finale BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson

We’ll have to wait until Christmas Day to find out exactly what goes on in the new episode, which Ruth recently warned fans “might not be what you are expecting”.

A BBC press release explained last month: “It’s five years since we left Nessa down on one knee declaring her love for Smithy and asking him to marry her. And a lot has happened since then.

“In Barry, Bryn’s packing the Picasso in readiness for a trip to Essex, Stacey and Gavin are looking for new ways to spice up their 17-year marriage and Gwen is behaving most strangely.”

Meanwhile, Ness has started “a new business venture” while her now-teenage son, still known as Neil The Baby, is “about to begin an apprenticeship with his dad”, Smithy.

The press release continued: “Over in Billericay, Pam is stressing out at the prospect of playing hostess, not helped by a newly-retired Mick practicing his golf swings in the living room – and there have been more ups and downs in Pete and Dawn’s relationship.

“Join us on the journey to Barry and Billericay as we catch up with the Shipmans and the Wests for the very last time – and maybe find out what exactly did happen on that fishing trip.”