Ruth Jones Just Shared A Concerning Update About The Gavin & Stacey Finale

The stars of Gavin & Stacey on the set of the show's last ever episode BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson

Ruth Jones has warned Gavin & Stacey fans that the upcoming reunion special might not quite be what they had in mind.

Speaking to The Big Issue, the Welsh performer teased: “I keep telling people this finale might not be what you are expecting.

“And I guarantee we will definitely not be coming back.”

James – who co-created Gavin & Stacey with Ruth, as well as playing Smithy – added: “What people are going to see on Christmas Day is the culmination of a 20-year love story, which hopefully shows, if nothing else, that love is complicated and messy and for everyone.”

Back in October, James raised eyebrows when he appeared to tease at least one funeral had been filmed for the Gavin & Stacey reunion, and admitted that fans might find certain scenes “hard to watch”.

Although its air date, rumours suggested the Gavin & Stacey would not take place over the festive season, with a recent BBC synopsis for the episode making no mention of Christmas.

“It’s five years since we left Nessa down on one knee declaring her love for Smithy and asking him to marry her. And a lot has happened since then,” a press release teased. “In Barry, Bryn’s packing the Picasso in readiness for a trip to Essex, Stacey and Gavin are looking for new ways to spice up their 17-year marriage and Gwen is behaving most strangely.”

Meanwhile, Ness will have apparently started “a new business venture” while her son, still known as Neil The Baby, is “about to begin an apprenticeship with his dad”.

The press release continued: “Over in Billericay, Pam is stressing out at the prospect of playing hostess, not helped by a newly-retired Mick practicing his golf swings in the living room – and there have been more ups and downs in Pete and Dawn’s relationship.

“Join us on the journey to Barry and Billericay as we catch up with the Shipmans and the Wests for the very last time – and maybe find out what exactly did happen on that fishing trip.”