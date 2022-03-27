Twice Sacked Sir Gavin Deserves Knighthood, Education Secretary Says

Sir Gavin Williamson’s successor defended his knighthood today, saying he “deserves” the honour.
Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi cited Williamson’s work on skills and new technical qualifications called T-levels when quizzed about the gong.
Williamson’s knighthood was a surprise after he was twice sacked as a cabinet minister and oversaw the exams fiasco during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Zahawi told Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: “I’m going to say something to you which isn’t universally popular, I know, but being in a department, and you see this on my lapel here, it’s T-Levels, the Skills White Paper and the Skills Bill which is about to receive royal assent was Gavin Williamson’s work.
“When I was in the department under Theresa May, skills was considered the Cinderella part of the department.
“Gavin Williamson’s work on skills, T-Levels, the lifelong learning entitlement will transform the fortunes of young people in our country who may not want to go to university. For that alone I think he deserves that knighthood.”
Zahawi also declined to criticise Sir Gavin for cancelling exams during the pandemic, saying he had “very little choice”.
But Zahawi added: “The closure of schools, when I reflect on that, was a mistake and I’m on the record as saying that, and I will do everything in my power never again to close schools, and the Prime Minister absolutely agrees with me.”
T-levels are aimed at training workers in skills wanted by employers and are contained in the Skills and Post-16 Education Bill, which has yet to clear Parliament.