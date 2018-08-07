Gavin Williamson has used a speech in the United States to deliver a thinly-veiled warning to Theresa May.

The defence secretary said his job was to make sure the UK can “develop and if necessary deploy hard power”.

“Britain is a major global actor. We have always been a tier one power and we always will be a tier one military power,” he said.

The prime minister has repeatedly avoided using the term “tier one” when asked about her commitment to defence spending.

May has instead said she wants the UK to remain a “leading military power”.

Tier one powers are countries seen as those with a full range of globally deployable military capabilities.

Labour seized on May’s decision to dodge using the phrase as evidence she may cut the military.