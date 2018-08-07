Tory Chairman Orders Boris Johnson To Apologise For Burka Comments

Lewis tweeted on Tuesday afternoon in support of Foreign Office minister Alistair Burt who branded Johnson’s remarks “offensive” .

Conservative Party chairman Brandon Lewis has asked Boris Johnson to apologise for saying Muslim women who wear a burka look like “letter boxes” and bank robbers.

“If a female student turned up at school or at a university lecture looking like a bank robber then ditto.”

The former foreign secretary added: “If a constituent came to my MP’s surgery with her face obscured, I should feel fully entitled – like Jack Straw – to ask her to remove it so that I could talk to her properly.

“It is absolutely ridiculous that people should choose to go around looking like letter boxes,” he wrote.

Johnson used his column in the Daily Telegraph on Monday to criticse the “oppressive” burka.

This morning, Burt, the minister of state for the Middle East, said Johnson was wrong to have used such language.

“I would never have made such a comment, I think there is a degree of offence in that, absolutely right,” he told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme.

“What he was trying to make a serious point about is the UK government will not enforce any clothing restriction on anyone.”

Burt added: “I wish he hadn’t accompanied it with a comment that I certainly wouldn’t make and I think many people would find offensive.”

However Tory MP Nadine Dorries, an ally of Johnson did not go “far enough” in his comments and said the government should move to ban the burka.