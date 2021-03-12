Government Finally Commits To Banning Gay 'Conversion Therapy'

The government has committed to banning so-called conversion therapy, following the resignation of three equality advisers and amid allegations it was creating a “hostile environment” for LGBT+ people.

Equalities minister Liz Truss said she would “shortly” bring forward plans to “ban conversion therapy”.

Theresa May first promised to outlaw the practice in 2018.

Truss’ commitment came after Jayne Ozanne, the first of the advisers to quit this week, cited delays to banning the pseudoscientific process as a factor behind her resignation.

Truss and fellow equalities minister Kemi Badenoch were described by Ozanne as the “ministers for inequality” amid the controversy.

Ozanne was followed by James Morton who accused ministers of a “lack of engagement” with the panel of LGBT+ advisers.

Then Ellen Murray said she decided to leave “due to the government’s persistent and worsening hostility towards our community in myriad areas”.

Under the pressure, Truss told ITV News: “We’re very committed to LGBT equality.

“We’ve recently brought forward plans to improve healthcare for transgender people.

“And w’ll shortly be bringing forward plans to ban conversion therapy, which is an abhorrent practice.”