Government Adviser Quits Over ‘Hostile Environment’ For LGBT+ People

A senior equality adviser has quit the government, accusing Boris Johnson’s administration of creating a “hostile environment” for LGBT+ people.

Jayne Ozanne, who sits on the government’s LGBT+ advisory panel, said she resigned over concerns the government is backing out of a promise to ban “conversion therapy” – a range of harmful practices that attempt to reverse someone’s sexual orientation and/or their gender identity.

In an interview with ITV, Ozanne said: “I’ve been increasingly concerned about what is seen to be a hostile environment for LGBT people among this administration.

“Over the years which the advisory panel has met, we’ve seen an increasing lack of engagement and the actions of ministers have frankly been against our advice.”

Ozanne, a gay, evangelical Christian, also hit out at “ignorant” equalities ministers Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch, saying “they are known among the community as the ‘ministers for inequality’”.

“I don’t believe that they understand LGBT people, particularly trans people,” she said.

“I’ve sat in meetings and I’ve been astonished about how ignorant they are on issues that affect the real lives, particularly of younger people.”

Badenoch sparked controversy in a debate on Monday after saying she wanted to “end” conversion therapy while repeatedly avoiding using the word “ban”.