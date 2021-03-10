Historic Medical Racism ‘Not A Reason’ For Vaccine Hesitancy, Equalities Minister Claims

The equalities minister has claimed historic medical racism is not a reason for coronavirus vaccine hesitancy among some communities.

Kemi Badenoch said suggestions that past abuses of people from certain minorities can affect people’s attitudes towards vaccines today amounts to “propagating a line that the NHS is racist”.

But Labour MP Kim Johnson, who was questioning the minister, said evidence given to the Commons equalities committee last week by experts working in the field suggested historic medical racism was a factor.

Johnson pointed towards figures which show that Black women are five times more likely than white women to die in pregnancy and childbirth in the UK and Ireland

In December, HuffPost UK also revealed concerns that historic medical racism has led to hesitancy about the jab.

But Badenoch claimed these were often due to incidents that have happened in other countries.

She also referenced a survey by the Office for National Statistics, which showed that the top reasons for hesitancy among Black groups were worries about side effects, long-term health effects and safety, and did not list medical racism as a reason.